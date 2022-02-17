Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Matterport has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Matterport by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

