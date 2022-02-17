MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.18 on Thursday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

