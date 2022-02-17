Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 686,057 shares.The stock last traded at $153.46 and had previously closed at $144.20.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $3,774,301. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

