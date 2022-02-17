Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,301 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

