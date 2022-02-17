Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Masimo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Masimo by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.20 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $3,774,301 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

