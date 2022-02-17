Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.