Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $222.39 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.43 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.70. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

