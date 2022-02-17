Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,346 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Change Healthcare by 1,484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Change Healthcare by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
