Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.51 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

