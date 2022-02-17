Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,559 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 48.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,037,000 after buying an additional 294,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

Lyft stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

