Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000.
NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
