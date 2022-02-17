Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 260,508 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

