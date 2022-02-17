Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 163,121 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,121 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 499,616 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,292 over the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
