Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.66 on Monday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
