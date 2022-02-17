Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. 250,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,464,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

