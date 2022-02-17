Mariner LLC Sells 12,076 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

CORR stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

