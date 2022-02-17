Mariner LLC Raises Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

