Mariner LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 386.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 457,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.