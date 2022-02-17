Mariner LLC Invests $871,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

