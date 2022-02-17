Mariner LLC Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

