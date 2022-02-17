Mariner LLC Grows Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.