Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.