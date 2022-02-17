Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Products by 228.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

