Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marine Products stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
