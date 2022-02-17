Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) vs. Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

12.5% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 1.69 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -3.44 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.96 $26.99 million $0.93 6.30

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

