Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

