Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE MRO opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
