Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.47. 270,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,135. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

