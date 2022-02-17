Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.
Several research firms have commented on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.47. 270,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,135. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
