Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 158,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,072. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDT. Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

