Man Group plc Sells 34,544 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REYN opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

