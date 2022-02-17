Man Group plc Increases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Upwork were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,211,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,134,494. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

