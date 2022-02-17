Man Group plc Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.11.

MKTX opened at $374.78 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

