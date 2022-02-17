Man Group plc Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
