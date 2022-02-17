Man Group plc Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.