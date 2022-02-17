Man Group plc Buys 33,703 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

