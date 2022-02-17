Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Shares of WAL opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

