Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.78 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

