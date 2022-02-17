Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 54.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIBK stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

