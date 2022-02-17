Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $211,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

GNTY stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

