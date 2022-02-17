Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.09. 11,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,610,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.