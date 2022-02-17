Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $68,300.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00.

Magnite stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

