Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

