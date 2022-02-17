Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.