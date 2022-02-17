MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,625 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

