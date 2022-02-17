MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $363,727.05 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Kober sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,644 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

