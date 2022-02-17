Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce sales of $89.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

LXFR stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

