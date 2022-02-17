Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $887,947.20 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.13. 1,104,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,107. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $57,430,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.