Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

