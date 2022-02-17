LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,574,829 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.23% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $190,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 573.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 495.6% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.