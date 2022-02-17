LPL Financial LLC Acquires 34,712 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.52% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $151,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

