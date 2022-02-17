LPL Financial LLC Acquires 132,107 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $163,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

