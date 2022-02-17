Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by OTR Global to Positive

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

NYSE LOW opened at $227.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.07 and its 200 day moving average is $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

